Rostrenen

Ciné Breizh, le mardi 15 mars à 10:30

Plus d’informations : [http://www.daoulagad-breizh.org/films-2022.html](http://www.daoulagad-breizh.org/films-2022.html)

Événement proposé aux scolaires mais ouvert à tous (adultes apprenants notamment). Entrée payante (2,50 €).

Film d’animation en langue bretonne à destination des enfants à partir de 6 ans. Ciné Breizh 2 rue de Strasbourg, 22110 Rostrenen Rostrenen Côtes d’Armor

2022-03-15T10:30:00 2022-03-15T11:30:00

