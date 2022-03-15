Film pour enfants “Aelia al logodenn-ed” à Rostrenen Ciné Breizh Rostrenen
Film pour enfants “Aelia al logodenn-ed” à Rostrenen Ciné Breizh, 15 mars 2022, Rostrenen.
Plus d’informations : [http://www.daoulagad-breizh.org/films-2022.html](http://www.daoulagad-breizh.org/films-2022.html)
Événement proposé aux scolaires mais ouvert à tous (adultes apprenants notamment). Entrée payante (2,50 €).
Film d’animation en langue bretonne à destination des enfants à partir de 6 ans.
Ciné Breizh 2 rue de Strasbourg, 22110 Rostrenen Rostrenen Côtes d’Armor
