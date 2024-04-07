FIBRE Saturargues
FIBRE Saturargues, dimanche 7 avril 2024.
FIBRE Saturargues Hérault
Fibre naturelle et créative, participez à la Journée Performance Collective
Dimanche 7 avril 2024 de 10h à 18h Jardin du presbitère à Saturargues
Avoir la fibre sur toute une journée !
Plasticiens, sculpteurs et céramistes => échanges, rencontres, expos, ateliers familiaux, tombolas d’Art
De 10h à 12h temps de rencontre…amène ta fibre naturelle
De 12h à 14h temps d’échange…ravive ta fibre créative et place à la fibre artistique
De 14h à 18h atelier famille…découvre ta fibre bi-active
Dimanche 7 avril 2024 de 10h à 18h Jardin du presbitère à Saturargues
5€ le ticket (pour participer à la tombola d’art)
06 83 57 28 46 .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-07 10:00:00
fin : 2024-04-07 18:00:00
Saturargues 34400 Hérault Occitanie
L’événement FIBRE Saturargues a été mis à jour le 2024-03-21 par OT PAYS DE LUNEL