Samedi 24 juin : MARAYE EN OTHE – Feux de la Saint Jean, place des Boulins à Maraye-en-Othe. A partir de 17h. Animations, karaoké. Buvette et restauration sur place. Organisés par Fête en Othe. Contact : +33 (0)6 38 58 35 63 – fetesenothe@laposte.net
