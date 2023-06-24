Feux de la Saint Jean, 24 juin 2023, Maraye-en-Othe Maraye-en-Othe.

  Samedi 24 juin : MARAYE EN OTHE – Feux de la Saint Jean, place des Boulins à Maraye-en-Othe. A partir de 17h. Animations, karaoké. Buvette et restauration sur place. Organisés par Fête en Othe. Contact : +33 (0)6 38 58 35 63 – fetesenothe@laposte.net

