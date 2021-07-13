Bruyères Bruyères Bruyères, Vosges FEUX D’ARTIFICES ET BAL POPULAIRE Bruyères Bruyères Catégories d’évènement: Bruyères

Vosges

FEUX D’ARTIFICES ET BAL POPULAIRE Bruyères, 13 juillet 2021-13 juillet 2021, Bruyères. FEUX D’ARTIFICES ET BAL POPULAIRE 2021-07-13 21:30:00 21:30:00 – 2021-07-13 23:59:00 23:59:00 rue de Vielsalm Étang de Pointhaie

Bruyères Vosges Bruyères 21h30 : Place Stanislas distribution de lampions

22h/22h45 : retraite aux flambeaux

23h00 : feux d’artifices

23h15 : Bal populaire +33 3 29 50 52 52 21h30 : Place Stanislas distribution de lampions

22h/22h45 : retraite aux flambeaux

23h00 : feux d’artifices

23h15 : Bal populaire Cercle d’Animation Bruyérois

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Bruyères, Vosges Étiquettes évènement : Autres Lieu Bruyères Adresse rue de Vielsalm Étang de Pointhaie Ville Bruyères lieuville 48.21305#6.72194