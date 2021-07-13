FEUX D’ARTIFICES ET BAL POPULAIRE Bruyères, 13 juillet 2021-13 juillet 2021, Bruyères.
FEUX D’ARTIFICES ET BAL POPULAIRE 2021-07-13 21:30:00 21:30:00 – 2021-07-13 23:59:00 23:59:00 rue de Vielsalm Étang de Pointhaie
Bruyères Vosges Bruyères
21h30 : Place Stanislas distribution de lampions
22h/22h45 : retraite aux flambeaux
23h00 : feux d’artifices
23h15 : Bal populaire
+33 3 29 50 52 52
Cercle d’Animation Bruyérois