FEU D’ARTIFICE La Suze-sur-Sarthe La Suze-sur-Sarthe
FEU D’ARTIFICE La Suze-sur-Sarthe, 13 juillet 2022, La Suze-sur-Sarthe.
FEU D’ARTIFICE La Suze-sur-Sarthe
2022-07-13 21:00:00 – 2022-07-13 02:00:00
La Suze-sur-Sarthe Sarthe La Suze-sur-Sarthe
Concert et défilé
bal populaire
Manège
Feu d’artifice à 23h.
Défilé-feu d’artifice-bal
contact@lasuze.fr +33 2 43 77 30 49 http://www.lasuze.fr/
Concert et défilé
bal populaire
Manège
Feu d’artifice à 23h.
La Suze-sur-Sarthe
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-15 par