FEU D’ARTIFICE A SUPERBAGNERES Saint-Aventin
Catégories d’Évènement:
FEU D’ARTIFICE A SUPERBAGNERES Saint-Aventin, jeudi 15 février 2024.
FEU D’ARTIFICE A SUPERBAGNERES Saint-Aventin Haute-Garonne
Un beau spectacle pour clôturer la descente aux flambeaux !
Proposé par l’Association des Commerçants et Artisans du Pays de Luchon La télécabine est ouverte jusqu’à 23h .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-02-15 19:00:00
fin : 2024-02-15 20:00:00
STATION DE SUPERBAGNERES
Saint-Aventin 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
L’événement FEU D’ARTIFICE A SUPERBAGNERES Saint-Aventin a été mis à jour le 2024-02-05 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE