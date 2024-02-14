FETER LA SAINT VALENTIN Place Napoléon Saint-Gaudens, mercredi 14 février 2024.

Un séjour romantique à gagner pour 2 personnes !

Kir royal offert !

Menu au choix :

Meli melo de foie gras

ou Tartare de saumon

Magret et son gratin dauphinois aux truffes

ou Entrecôte et son gratin dauphinois aux truffes

Partage d’amour au 3 chocolats

Menu :

Passion terre mer

Duo de magret et filet de bœuf et son gratin dauphinois aux truffes

ou Gambas flambées et son flan de champignons

Partage d’amour au 3 chocolats40 EUR.

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-02-14 19:00:00

fin : 2024-02-14

Place Napoléon LE FRANÇAIS

Saint-Gaudens 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

