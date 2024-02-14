FETER LA SAINT VALENTIN Place Napoléon Saint-Gaudens, mercredi 14 février 2024.

FETER LA SAINT VALENTIN Place Napoléon Saint-Gaudens
Un séjour romantique à gagner pour 2 personnes !
Kir royal offert !
Menu au choix :
Meli melo de foie gras
ou Tartare de saumon
Magret et son gratin dauphinois aux truffes
ou Entrecôte et son gratin dauphinois aux truffes
Partage d’amour au 3 chocolats
Menu :
Passion terre mer
Duo de magret et filet de bœuf et son gratin dauphinois aux truffes
ou Gambas flambées et son flan de champignons
Partage d’amour au 3 chocolats40 EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-02-14 19:00:00
fin : 2024-02-14
Place Napoléon LE FRANÇAIS
Saint-Gaudens 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
