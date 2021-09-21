(GD PUBLIC) – Conférence de M. Jean JACQUINOT (ITER) – La fusion nucléaire Pôle Culturel Auguste Escoffier, 2 octobre 2021, Villeneuve-Loubet.

Fête de la science 02 octobre

Pôle Culturel Auguste Escoffier Mairie de Villeneuve Loubet. Entrée libre En présentiel Grand public.

samedi 02 octobre – 13h30 à 19h00

Jean Jacquinot is a French plasma physicist specialist in the confinement of fusion grade plasmas and heating with waves to thermonuclear temperature. His career developed first in Fontenay aux Roses France (1962 – 1982) as a physicist in the CEA fusion center then (1982 -1999) at the JET Joint Undertaking, the European fusion facility in Culham (UK), and finally in Cadarache first as the director of the CEA fusion institute (2000 – 2005) then as scientific advisor to the CEA chairman and expert to ITER (2005 – present)

In JET, he held successively the managerial positions of head of RF division, associate director responsible for operations, and finally JET director.

Pôle Culturel Auguste Escoffier 30 Allée Simone Veil 06270 Villeneuve-Loubet

