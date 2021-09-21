Civaux Musée archéologique de Civaux Civaux, Vienne DRAGON VS DINOSAURE entre mythe et réalité Musée archéologique de Civaux Civaux Catégories d’évènement: Civaux

Vienne

DRAGON VS DINOSAURE entre mythe et réalité Musée archéologique de Civaux, 4 décembre 2022, Civaux. Fête de la science 02 octobre – 04 décembre

Musée archéologique de Civaux Hélène CROUZAT. Entrée libre En présentiel Grand public;Scolaires.

samedi 02 octobre – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 03 octobre – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 06 octobre – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 09 octobre – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 10 octobre – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 13 octobre – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 16 octobre – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 17 octobre – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 20 octobre – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 23 octobre – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 24 octobre – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 27 octobre – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 30 octobre – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 31 octobre – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 03 novembre – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 06 novembre – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 07 novembre – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 10 novembre – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 13 novembre – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 14 novembre – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 17 novembre – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 20 novembre – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 21 novembre – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 24 novembre – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 27 novembre – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 28 novembre – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 01 décembre – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 04 décembre – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 05 décembre – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 08 décembre – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 11 décembre – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 12 décembre – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 15 décembre – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 18 décembre – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 19 décembre – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 22 décembre – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 25 décembre – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 26 décembre – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 29 décembre – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 01 janvier – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 02 janvier – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 05 janvier – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 08 janvier – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 09 janvier – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 12 janvier – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 15 janvier – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 16 janvier – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 19 janvier – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 22 janvier – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 23 janvier – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 26 janvier – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 29 janvier – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 30 janvier – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 02 février – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 05 février – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 06 février – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 09 février – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 12 février – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 13 février – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 16 février – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 19 février – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 20 février – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 23 février – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 26 février – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 27 février – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 02 mars – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 05 mars – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 06 mars – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 09 mars – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 12 mars – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 13 mars – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 16 mars – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 19 mars – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 20 mars – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 23 mars – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 26 mars – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 27 mars – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 30 mars – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 02 avril – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 03 avril – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 06 avril – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 09 avril – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 10 avril – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 13 avril – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 16 avril – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 17 avril – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 20 avril – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 23 avril – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 24 avril – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 27 avril – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 30 avril – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 01 mai – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 04 mai – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 07 mai – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 08 mai – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 11 mai – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 14 mai – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 15 mai – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 18 mai – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 21 mai – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 22 mai – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 25 mai – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 28 mai – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 29 mai – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 01 juin – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 04 juin – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 05 juin – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 08 juin – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 11 juin – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 12 juin – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 15 juin – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 18 juin – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 19 juin – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 22 juin – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 25 juin – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 26 juin – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 29 juin – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 02 juillet – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 03 juillet – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 06 juillet – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 09 juillet – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 10 juillet – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 13 juillet – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 16 juillet – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 17 juillet – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 20 juillet – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 23 juillet – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 24 juillet – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 27 juillet – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 30 juillet – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 31 juillet – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 03 août – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 06 août – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 07 août – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 10 août – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 13 août – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 14 août – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 17 août – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 20 août – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 21 août – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 24 août – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 27 août – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 28 août – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 31 août – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 03 septembre – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 04 septembre – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 07 septembre – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 10 septembre – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 11 septembre – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 14 septembre – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 17 septembre – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 18 septembre – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 21 septembre – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 24 septembre – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 25 septembre – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 28 septembre – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 01 octobre – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 02 octobre – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 05 octobre – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 08 octobre – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 09 octobre – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 12 octobre – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 15 octobre – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 16 octobre – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 19 octobre – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 22 octobre – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 23 octobre – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 26 octobre – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 29 octobre – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 30 octobre – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 02 novembre – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 05 novembre – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 06 novembre – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 09 novembre – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 12 novembre – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 13 novembre – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 16 novembre – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 19 novembre – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 20 novembre – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 23 novembre – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 26 novembre – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 27 novembre – 14h30 à 18h00

mercredi 30 novembre – 14h30 à 18h00

samedi 03 décembre – 14h30 à 18h00

dimanche 04 décembre – 14h30 à 18h00 ” D’énormes monstres peuplaient les mers et d’effrayants dragons volaient haut et loin…Non, nous ne vous racontons pas d’histoires… mais quelles sont les vérités ? Entre mythes et réalités, nous retracerons l’Histoire, toutes les histoires aussi bien historiques que scientifiques, des dinosaures, ces reptiles fascinants qui ont peuplé la Terre, durant plus de 180 millions d’années, jusque dans le Poitou.” Nouvelle-Aquitaine>Vienne

Musée archéologique de Civaux 30 place de Gomelange 86320 Civaux 86320 organisateur : Musée archéologique de Civaux

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Civaux, Vienne Autres Lieu Musée archéologique de Civaux Adresse 30 place de Gomelange 86320 Civaux Ville Civaux lieuville Musée archéologique de Civaux Civaux