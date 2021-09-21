Saint-Savin Centre Culturel St Savin Gironde, Saint-Savin A LA DECOUVERTE DE LA PREHISTOIRE Centre Culturel St Savin Saint-Savin Catégories d’évènement: Gironde

Saint-Savin

A LA DECOUVERTE DE LA PREHISTOIRE Centre Culturel St Savin, 6 octobre 2021, Saint-Savin. Fête de la science 06 octobre

Centre Culturel St Savin Association Culture Sport. Réservation obligatoire En présentiel Grand public.

mercredi 06 octobre – 09h00 Un atelier pour découvrir comment vivaient les hommes de neandertal.

Devenez un homme préhistorique le temps d’une matinée. Nouvelle-Aquitaine>Gironde

Centre Culturel St Savin Rue Jacques Vergeron 33920 Saint-Savin 33920 organisateur : Centre Culturel St Savin

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Gironde, Saint-Savin Autres Lieu Centre Culturel St Savin Adresse Rue Jacques Vergeron 33920 Saint-Savin Ville Saint-Savin lieuville Centre Culturel St Savin Saint-Savin