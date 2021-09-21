A LA DECOUVERTE DE LA PREHISTOIRE Centre Culturel St Savin, 6 octobre 2021, Saint-Savin.

Fête de la science 06 octobre
Centre Culturel St Savin Association Culture Sport. Réservation obligatoire En présentiel Grand public.
mercredi 06 octobre – 09h00

Un atelier pour découvrir comment vivaient les hommes de neandertal.
Devenez un homme préhistorique le temps d’une matinée.

Nouvelle-Aquitaine>Gironde
Centre Culturel St Savin Rue Jacques Vergeron 33920 Saint-Savin 33920

organisateur : Centre Culturel St Savin