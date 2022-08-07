Fête patronale Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux
Fête patronale Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux, 7 août 2022, Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux.
Fête patronale Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux
2022-08-07 17:00:00 – 2022-08-07
Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux Jura
Fête patronale de Saint-Laurent
Samedi 6 et Dimanche 7 août
Samedi :
– 17h : fête foraine
– 21h à 23h30 : concert du groupe “AMN’EZIK COVER BAND” – Pop/rock/saoul/variété
– 22h30 : bal sous chapiteau animé par “Rythm’ix Animation”
Dimanche :
– matin : jeux en bois place Pasteur
– 11h30 : apéritif communal place Simone Veil
– 17h : fête foraine place des sports
– 22h : feux d’artifice stade des Rochats
– 22h30 : bal sous chapiteau animé par “Rythm’ix Animation”
Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-10 par