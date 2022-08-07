Fête patronale Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux Catégories d’évènement: Jura

Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux

Fête patronale Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux, 7 août 2022, Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux. Fête patronale Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux

2022-08-07 17:00:00 – 2022-08-07

Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux Jura Fête patronale de Saint-Laurent

Samedi 6 et Dimanche 7 août Samedi :

– 17h : fête foraine

– 21h à 23h30 : concert du groupe “AMN’EZIK COVER BAND” – Pop/rock/saoul/variété

– 22h30 : bal sous chapiteau animé par “Rythm’ix Animation” Dimanche :

– matin : jeux en bois place Pasteur

– 11h30 : apéritif communal place Simone Veil

– 17h : fête foraine place des sports

– 22h : feux d’artifice stade des Rochats

Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux

