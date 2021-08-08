Fête du village de Saint-Laurent-Rochefort Saint-Laurent-Rochefort Saint-Laurent-Rochefort
Le Comité des Fêtes de Saint-Laurent-Rochefort a décidé de
maintenir la fête au village le week-end des 7 et 8 août 2021
dans un format adapté à la situation sanitaire, avec des animations
nouvelles et des horaires modifiés.
saintlaurentrochefort.comite@gmail.com
