Fête du Printemps : Pirritx, Porrotx eta Marimotots Rue Pellot, 26 mars 2023, Hendaye .

Fronton Daniel Ugarte Rue Pellot Hendaye Basses-Pyrénées Rue Pellot Fronton Daniel Ugarte 
2023-03-26 – 2023-03-26
  Spectacle « Urteak bete, abenturak bizi » avec les clowns Pirritx, Porrotx eta Marimotots.

Organisé par Akelarre.

+33 5 59 20 66 10

