Fête du Printemps : Pirritx, Porrotx eta Marimotots Rue Pellot Hendaye
Fête du Printemps : Pirritx, Porrotx eta Marimotots Rue Pellot, 26 mars 2023, Hendaye .
Fête du Printemps : Pirritx, Porrotx eta Marimotots
Fronton Daniel Ugarte Rue Pellot Hendaye Basses-Pyrénées Rue Pellot Fronton Daniel Ugarte
2023-03-26 – 2023-03-26
Rue Pellot Fronton Daniel Ugarte
Hendaye
Basses-Pyrénées
Spectacle « Urteak bete, abenturak bizi » avec les clowns Pirritx, Porrotx eta Marimotots.
Organisé par Akelarre.
Spectacle « Urteak bete, abenturak bizi » avec les clowns Pirritx, Porrotx eta Marimotots.
Organisé par Akelarre.
+33 5 59 20 66 10
Rue Pellot Fronton Daniel Ugarte Hendaye
dernière mise à jour : 2023-03-01 par