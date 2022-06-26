Fête du Poney La Chapelle-aux-Naux La Chapelle-aux-Naux
Fête du Poney La Chapelle-aux-Naux, 26 juin 2022, La Chapelle-aux-Naux.
Fête du Poney La Chapelle-aux-Naux
2022-06-26 09:00:00 – 2022-06-26 18:00:00
La Chapelle-aux-Naux Indre-et-Loire
Démonstrations à poney et à cheval
Baptêmes poney gratuits
Activités nature
Tombola
Food truck
Château gonflable
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-01 par