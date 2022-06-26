Fête du Poney La Chapelle-aux-Naux La Chapelle-aux-Naux Catégories d’évènement: Indre-et-Loire

La Chapelle-aux-Naux

Fête du Poney La Chapelle-aux-Naux, 26 juin 2022, La Chapelle-aux-Naux. Fête du Poney La Chapelle-aux-Naux

2022-06-26 09:00:00 – 2022-06-26 18:00:00

La Chapelle-aux-Naux Indre-et-Loire Démonstrations à poney et à cheval

Baptêmes poney gratuits

Activités nature

Tombola

Food truck

Château gonflable Démonstrations à poney et à cheval

Baptêmes poney gratuits

Activités nature

Tombola

Food truck

Château gonflable Démonstrations à poney et à cheval

Baptêmes poney gratuits

Activités nature

Tombola

Food truck

Château gonflable La Chapelle-aux-Naux

dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-01 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Indre-et-Loire, La Chapelle-aux-Naux Autres Lieu La Chapelle-aux-Naux Adresse Ville La Chapelle-aux-Naux lieuville La Chapelle-aux-Naux Departement Indre-et-Loire

La Chapelle-aux-Naux La Chapelle-aux-Naux Indre-et-Loire https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/la-chapelle-aux-naux/

Fête du Poney La Chapelle-aux-Naux 2022-06-26 was last modified: by Fête du Poney La Chapelle-aux-Naux La Chapelle-aux-Naux 26 juin 2022 Indre-et-Loire La Chapelle-aux-Naux

La Chapelle-aux-Naux Indre-et-Loire