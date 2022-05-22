Fête du Pavillon

Fête du Pavillon, 22 mai 2022, . Fête du Pavillon

2022-05-22 – 2022-05-22 Au programme des festivités :10h30 : Atelier Motricité 0-3ans10h30 et 11h : Atelier gym d’entretien / atelier souplesse10h30 : Lecture kamishibai10h30 à 17h : Jeux de société monde10h30 à 18h : Atelier de radio10h30 à 17h : Réalité virtuelle10h30 à 17h : Atelier arts plastiques sur carte postale11h et 16h : Cérémonie du thé11h : Animation scrabble11h : Démonstration Aikido11h15 : Initiation Aïkido12h30 : Concert Muzact14h : Atelier Kimono14h : Démonstration Aikido14h15 : Initiation Aïkido14h30 : Démonstration Tango Argentin14h45 : Démonstration théâtre15h : Animation YOGA enfant15h40 : Animation Yoga Parent/enfant16h : Démonstration de break dance, afro jazz et zumba16h30 : Karaoké pour tous17h30: Initiation Tango argentin19h: Concert muzactJournée: Expositions art japonais / Philatélie / Arts plastiques Au programme des festivités : 10h30 : Atelier Motricité 0-3ans

Atelier Motricité 0-3ans 10h30 et 11h : Atelier gym d’entretien / atelier… Au programme des festivités :10h30 : Atelier Motricité 0-3ans10h30 et 11h : Atelier gym d’entretien / atelier souplesse10h30 : Lecture kamishibai10h30 à 17h : Jeux de société monde10h30 à 18h : Atelier de radio10h30 à 17h : Réalité virtuelle10h30 à 17h : Atelier arts plastiques sur carte postale11h et 16h : Cérémonie du thé11h : Animation scrabble11h : Démonstration Aikido11h15 : Initiation Aïkido12h30 : Concert Muzact14h : Atelier Kimono14h : Démonstration Aikido14h15 : Initiation Aïkido14h30 : Démonstration Tango Argentin14h45 : Démonstration théâtre15h : Animation YOGA enfant15h40 : Animation Yoga Parent/enfant16h : Démonstration de break dance, afro jazz et zumba16h30 : Karaoké pour tous17h30: Initiation Tango argentin19h: Concert muzactJournée: Expositions art japonais / Philatélie / Arts plastiques dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-17 par

Détails Autres Lieu Adresse lieuville