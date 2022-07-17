Fête des bûcherons Courchevel, 17 juillet 2022, Courchevel.

Fête des bûcherons
Centre station – Courchevel La Tania Courchevel Savoie  
2022-07-17 10:00:00 10:00:00 – 2022-07-17 18:00:00 18:00:00

Courchevel
Savoie

 

Repassez votre chemise à carreaux, affûtez votre hache et taillez votre barbe, le rendez-vous incontournable et insolite de l’été, la Fête des Bûcherons, s’installe à Courchevel.

info@courchevel.com +33 4 79 08 00 29 http://www.courchevel.com/

Courchevel
dernière mise à jour : 2022-07-06 par