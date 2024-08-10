Fête de l’Accordéon Salle des fêtes, Luzy (58), samedi 10 août 2024.

Fête de l’Accordéon organisé par Pour l’accordéon Samedi 10 août, 11h00 Salle des fêtes, Luzy (58) 15

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-08-10T11:00:00+02:00 – 2024-08-10T23:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2024-08-10T11:00:00+02:00 – 2024-08-10T23:30:00+02:00

Programme du Samedi 10:

*10h00 Marche musicale

*10h00 Stage de Danses du Morvan

*11h30 Apéro Concert avec Galina

*14h00 Stage d’Accordéon avec Gabriel Chiapello

*15h00 Concert au Cinéma avec Zabou Guérin

*16h00 Bal pour Enfants avec le Bal des P’tits Rapotots

*19h00 Apéro Concert avec Ork

*21h00 Concert au Cinéma avec The Unprepared

*21h00 Bal avec Cosmos Chocolat / Boutons et Canons / Oyun Quartet

https://fetedelaccordeon.com/

source : événement Fête de l’Accordéon publié sur AgendaTrad

