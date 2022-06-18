Fête de la Saint-Jean Saint-Jean-des-Champs Saint-Jean-des-Champs Catégories d’évènement: Manche

Saint-Jean-des-Champs Manche Saint-Jean-des-Champs – samedi soir apéro concert

– dimanche vide grenier méchoui chanteur sur podium

fanfare hubert.pellerin@orange.fr +33 2 33 51 40 02

