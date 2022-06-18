Fête de la Saint-Jean Saint-Jean-des-Champs Saint-Jean-des-Champs
2022-06-18 07:00:00 07:00:00 – 2022-06-19 18:00:00 18:00:00
Saint-Jean-des-Champs Manche Saint-Jean-des-Champs
– samedi soir apéro concert
– dimanche vide grenier méchoui chanteur sur podium
fanfare
hubert.pellerin@orange.fr +33 2 33 51 40 02 http://hubert.pellerin@orange.fr/
dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-18 par