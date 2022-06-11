Festivals Les Gorges Hurlantes Camps-Saint-Mathurin-Léobazel Camps-Saint-Mathurin-Léobazel
2022-06-11 – 2022-06-11
Camps-Saint-Mathurin-Léobazel 19430
Camps-Saint-Mathurin-Léobazel Mother Saturn (trance instrumentale)
Buffa’Roll (terroir rock)
Loud.Anonymity (métal fusion)
Dj Discorezzi (électro colorée)
Les 15 ans du festival !
Plein air, sous chapiteaux. Restauration sur place.
carinejouchoux@gmx.fr
