2022-06-11 – 2022-06-11

Camps-Saint-Mathurin-Léobazel 19430 Camps-Saint-Mathurin-Léobazel Mother Saturn (trance instrumentale)

Buffa’Roll (terroir rock)

Loud.Anonymity (métal fusion)

Dj Discorezzi (électro colorée) Les 15 ans du festival !

Plein air, sous chapiteaux. Restauration sur place. carinejouchoux@gmx.fr Mother Saturn (trance instrumentale)

