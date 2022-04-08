Festival vibrations 2022 : Lecture-Concert avec Sébastien Gendron et Cyril Maguy La Mothe-Saint-Héray La Mothe-Saint-Héray Catégories d’évènement: Deux-Sèvres

La Mothe-Saint-Héray

Festival vibrations 2022 : Lecture-Concert avec Sébastien Gendron et Cyril Maguy La Mothe-Saint-Héray, 8 avril 2022, La Mothe-Saint-Héray. Festival vibrations 2022 : Lecture-Concert avec Sébastien Gendron et Cyril Maguy Bibliothèque 16 Rue du Pont l’Abbé La Mothe-Saint-Héray

2022-04-08 – 2022-04-08 Bibliothèque 16 Rue du Pont l’Abbé

La Mothe-Saint-Héray Deux-Sèvres La Mothe-Saint-Héray Dans le cadre du festival vibrations 2022. Le vendredi 8 avril à 20 h à la bibliothèque de La Mothe Saint-Héray, salle Madeleine Gélin, 16 rue du Pont l’Abbé. Lecture-Concert avec Sébastien Gendron et Cyril Maguy. Entrée libre. Réservation conseillée.

Bibliothèque 16 Rue du Pont l’Abbé La Mothe-Saint-Héray

