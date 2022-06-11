Festival : Very good trip Bellocq Bellocq
Avec Polycool (Pop / France), BOPS (Pop-Rock / France), The Frank and Walters (Pop / Irlande), Penelope Isles (Dream Pop / Angleterre)
Festival pop rock
