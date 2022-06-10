Festival : Very good trip Bellocq Bellocq
Avec Tahiti 80, The Frank and Walters, Penelope Isles, Bilk, Youth Sector, Mandrake Handshake, Bops, Polycool, Phoenician Drive, The Deweys, Astral conversations, Alice Fizz, la Babouche Rouge
Festival pop rock
