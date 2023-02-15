FESTIVAL TELERAMA ENFANTS CINEMA SAINT JOSEPH Pornic
14 rue Notre Dame CINEMA SAINT JOSEPH Sainte Marie sur Mer Pornic Loire-Atlantique CINEMA SAINT JOSEPH 14 rue Notre Dame
2023-02-15 – 2023-02-15
Les enfants sont à l’honneur avec ce festival!
Les séances de 15:00 sont suivies d’un goûter.
Festival Télérama Enfants.
com@cinestjoseph44.fr +33 2 40 82 11 34 http://www.cinestjoseph44.fr/
