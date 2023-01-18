Festival Télérama – AFCAE au Cinéma Le Plaza Marmande Marmande Catégories d’Évènement: Lot-et-Garonne

Marmande

Festival Télérama – AFCAE au Cinéma Le Plaza 32 Boulevard de Maré Cinéma Le Plaza Marmande Lot-et-Garonne

2023-01-18 – 2023-01-18

2023-01-18 – 2023-01-18

Cinéma Le Plaza 32 Boulevard de Maré

Marmande

EUR 4 4 Festival Télérama au Cinéma Le Plaza :

– L’innocent Mer 18/01 à 19h30 / Ven 20/01 à 21h / Sam 21/01 à 16h10.

– La nuit du 12 Jeu 19/01 à 21h / Sam 21/01 à 19h15 / Dim 22/01 à 19h30.

– Armaggedon time (VO) Jeu 19/01 à 18h30 / Sam 21/01 à 14h / Mar 24/01 à 18h30.

– About kim sohee (VO) Lun 23/01 à 18h30.

– La conspiration du caire (VO) Mer 18/01 à 21h / Ven 20/01 à 18h30 / Mar 24/01 à 15h.

– Aucun ours (VO) Mer 18/01 à 16h30 / Dim 22/01 à 18h30 et 21h.

– Les passagers de la nuit Mer 18/01 à 14h30 / Sam 21/01 à 16h30 / Dim 22/01 à 16h30.

– Le serment de pamfir (VO) Jeu 19/01 à 21h.

Programme Complet https://leplazamarmande.fr/festival-cinema-telerama-du-18-au-24-jan/ Festival Télérama – AFCAE au Cinéma Le Plaza +33 5 53 64 21 32

Cinéma Le Plaza 32 Boulevard de Maré Marmande

