2022-06-25 10:00:00 – 2022-06-26
La Chapelle-en-Serval 60520 La Chapelle-en-Serval
La Chapelle en Serval organise le 10ème anniversaire de son festival Rockabilly.
Nombreuses animations, car show, US concerts, brocante vintage la journée, concerts, restauration sur place possible.
https://la-chapelle-en-serval.com/
Bonnie Blue Boys
