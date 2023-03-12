Festival Rock the Pistes Châtel Châtel Association Internationale - Les Portes du Soleil Châtel
Châtel Haute-Savoie
2023-03-12 – 2023-03-18
ROCK THE PISTES, FESTIVAL POP/ ROCK INSOLITE AU CŒUR DES PISTES DE SKI DES PORTES DU SOLEIL.
Le festival Rock the Pistes est un festival unique. Chaque jour, des concerts live d’artistes internationaux sur les pistes de ski, en pleine montagne.
info@portesdusoleil.com +33 4 50 73 32 54
