Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Festival Rock the Pistes Châtel

Catégories d’Évènement:
event

Festival Rock the Pistes Châtel, dimanche 17 mars 2024.

Festival Rock the Pistes  Châtel Haute-Savoie
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-17
fin : 2024-03-23

ROCK THE PISTES, FESTIVAL POP/ ROCK INSOLITE AU CŒUR DES PISTES DE SKI DES PORTES DU SOLEIL.
Le festival Rock the Pistes est un festival unique. Chaque jour, des concerts live d’artistes internationaux sur les pistes de ski, en pleine montagne.

.
Domaine Skiable Portes du Soleil
Châtel 74390 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes info@portesdusoleil.com

Mise à jour le 2024-01-10 par Association Internationale – Les Portes du Soleil

Détails

Date :
17 mars 2024
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Code postal
74390
Adresse
Domaine Skiable Portes du Soleil
Ville
Châtel
Departement
Haute-Savoie
Lieu Ville
Domaine Skiable Portes du Soleil Châtel
Latitude
46.25523
Longitude
6.841667
latitude longitude
46.25523;6.841667

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

unidivers

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 700 000 et 1,6 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 2 et 3 millions.

Si vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :


don unidivers

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.


Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099