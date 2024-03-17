Festival Rock the Pistes Châtel
Festival Rock the Pistes Châtel, dimanche 17 mars 2024.
Festival Rock the Pistes Châtel Haute-Savoie
Début : 2024-03-17
fin : 2024-03-23
ROCK THE PISTES, FESTIVAL POP/ ROCK INSOLITE AU CŒUR DES PISTES DE SKI DES PORTES DU SOLEIL.
Le festival Rock the Pistes est un festival unique. Chaque jour, des concerts live d’artistes internationaux sur les pistes de ski, en pleine montagne.
Domaine Skiable Portes du Soleil
Châtel 74390 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes info@portesdusoleil.com
