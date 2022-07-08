Festival Rock-Land Clohars-Carnoët Clohars-Carnoët
Festival Rock-Land Clohars-Carnoët, 8 juillet 2022, Clohars-Carnoët.
Festival Rock-Land Place des Cirques Le Poudlu Clohars-Carnoët
2022-07-08 – 2022-07-09 Place des Cirques Le Poudlu
Clohars-Carnoët Finistère Clohars-Carnoët
Le vendredi ::
Shady Fat Kats (pop funk, Morbihan)
Fanatiks (reggae roots)
DJ Tagada
Menace d’éclaircie (fanfare, Plumergat)
Le samedi ::
Philippe Ménard (One Man Band)
The Blue Butter Pot
Silence Radio (Lorient)
Caméléons (ska rock)
Pour se restaurer, présences de Bio Nems (Quimperlé) ; Breizh Burger et le food truck de Mundo
+33 6 18 90 51 80
Place des Cirques Le Poudlu Clohars-Carnoët
