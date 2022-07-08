Festival Rock-Land Clohars-Carnoët Clohars-Carnoët Catégories d’évènement: Clohars-Carnoët

Festival Rock-Land Place des Cirques Le Poudlu Clohars-Carnoët

2022-07-08 – 2022-07-09

Clohars-Carnoët Finistère Clohars-Carnoët Le vendredi ::

Shady Fat Kats (pop funk, Morbihan)

Fanatiks (reggae roots)

DJ Tagada

Menace d’éclaircie (fanfare, Plumergat)

Le samedi ::

Philippe Ménard (One Man Band)

The Blue Butter Pot

Silence Radio (Lorient)

