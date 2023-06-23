FESTIVAL RETRO C TROP CHATEAU DE TILLOLOY – PLEIN AIR TILLOLOY Catégories d’Évènement: Somme

Tilloloy

FESTIVAL RETRO C TROP CHATEAU DE TILLOLOY – PLEIN AIR, 23 juin 2023, TILLOLOY. FESTIVAL RETRO C TROP CHATEAU DE TILLOLOY – PLEIN AIR. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-06-23 à 00:00 (2023-06-23 au ). Tarif : 141.0 à 199.0 euros. Ginger (L-R-20-10791) presente ce festival Billet 1 jour :Vendredi 23 juin 2023 : ouverture des portes à 18hSamedi 24 juin 2023 : Ouverture des portes à 14hDimanche 25 juin 2023 : Ouverture des portes à 13hTarif Enfant – de 12 ans FESTIVAL RETRO C TROP FESTIVAL RETRO C TROP Votre billet est ici CHATEAU DE TILLOLOY – PLEIN AIR TILLOLOY ROUTE DE DANCOURT Somme Ginger (L-R-20-10791) presente ce festival Billet 1 jour :

Vendredi 23 juin 2023 : ouverture des portes à 18h

Samedi 24 juin 2023 : Ouverture des portes à 14h

Dimanche 25 juin 2023 : Ouverture des portes à 13h Tarif Enfant – de 12 ans.141.0 EUR141.0. Votre billet est ici

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Somme, Tilloloy Autres Lieu CHATEAU DE TILLOLOY - PLEIN AIR Adresse ROUTE DE DANCOURT Ville TILLOLOY Tarif 59.0-89.0 lieuville CHATEAU DE TILLOLOY - PLEIN AIR TILLOLOY Departement Somme

CHATEAU DE TILLOLOY - PLEIN AIR TILLOLOY Somme https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/tilloloy/

FESTIVAL RETRO C TROP CHATEAU DE TILLOLOY – PLEIN AIR 2023-06-23 was last modified: by FESTIVAL RETRO C TROP CHATEAU DE TILLOLOY – PLEIN AIR CHATEAU DE TILLOLOY - PLEIN AIR 23 juin 2023 CHATEAU DE TILLOLOY - PLEIN AIR TILLOLOY

TILLOLOY Somme