Vendredi 27 mai:
– 19h00: Mathieu Tétéu
– 22h30: Mathieu Tétéu
Samedi 28 mai:
– 19h00: Matronome
– 23h00: Matronome
Dans le cadre du festival régional de théâtre amateur, des concerts sont prévus afin d’animer les apéros et/ou jouer les prolongations en soirée.
