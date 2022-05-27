Festival régional de théâtre amateur 2022: Concerts

2022-05-27 22:30:00 – 2022-05-27 Vendredi 27 mai:

– 19h00: Mathieu Tétéu

– 22h30: Mathieu Tétéu Samedi 28 mai:

– 19h00: Matronome

– 23h00: Matronome Dans le cadre du festival régional de théâtre amateur, des concerts sont prévus afin d’animer les apéros et/ou jouer les prolongations en soirée. Vendredi 27 mai:

