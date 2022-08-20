Festival Ravel : Trio & Collectif Xenakis, percussions Ciboure Ciboure
2022-08-20 22:00:00 – 2022-08-21 01:00:00 Espace polyvalent Chemin des barthes
Ciboure 64500
Hommage en trois tableaux à Iannis Xenakis.
+33 5 59 47 64 56
