Festival Ravel – Chopin, ses inspirations, ses influences

Festival Ravel – Chopin, ses inspirations, ses influences, 23 août 2022

2022-08-23 – 2022-08-23 JEAN-FRANÇOIS HEISSER, piano Chickering 1868 – Frédéric CHOPIN (1818 – 1849) – Deux Polonaises Op 26

– Johann-Sebastian BACH (1685 – 1750) – Prélude en mi bémol mineur

– Frédéric CHOPIN (1818 – 1849) – Deux Polonaises Op 40

– Wolfgang-Amadeus MOZART (1756 – 1791) – Fantaisie en ut mineur, K 475

– Frédéric CHOPIN (1818 – 1849) – Polonaise Op 44

– Claude DEBUSSY (1862 – 1918) – Etude pour les arpèges composés

– Frédéric CHOPIN (1818 – 1849) – Polonaise Op 53

– Philippe MANOURY (1952 -) – Bagatelles ou Maurice RAVEL (1875 – 1937) – Pavane – pour une infante défunte

