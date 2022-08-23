Festival Ravel – Chopin, ses inspirations, ses influences
Festival Ravel – Chopin, ses inspirations, ses influences, 23 août 2022, .
Festival Ravel – Chopin, ses inspirations, ses influences
2022-08-23 – 2022-08-23
JEAN-FRANÇOIS HEISSER, piano Chickering 1868
– Frédéric CHOPIN (1818 – 1849) – Deux Polonaises Op 26
– Johann-Sebastian BACH (1685 – 1750) – Prélude en mi bémol mineur
– Frédéric CHOPIN (1818 – 1849) – Deux Polonaises Op 40
– Wolfgang-Amadeus MOZART (1756 – 1791) – Fantaisie en ut mineur, K 475
– Frédéric CHOPIN (1818 – 1849) – Polonaise Op 44
– Claude DEBUSSY (1862 – 1918) – Etude pour les arpèges composés
– Frédéric CHOPIN (1818 – 1849) – Polonaise Op 53
– Philippe MANOURY (1952 -) – Bagatelles ou Maurice RAVEL (1875 – 1937) – Pavane – pour une infante défunte
– Frédéric CHOPIN (1818 – 1849) – Polonaise Op 61
JEAN-FRANÇOIS HEISSER, piano Chickering 1868
– Frédéric CHOPIN (1818 – 1849) – Deux Polonaises Op 26
– Johann-Sebastian BACH (1685 – 1750) – Prélude en mi bémol mineur
– Frédéric CHOPIN (1818 – 1849) – Deux Polonaises Op 40
– Wolfgang-Amadeus MOZART (1756 – 1791) – Fantaisie en ut mineur, K 475
– Frédéric CHOPIN (1818 – 1849) – Polonaise Op 44
– Claude DEBUSSY (1862 – 1918) – Etude pour les arpèges composés
– Frédéric CHOPIN (1818 – 1849) – Polonaise Op 53
– Philippe MANOURY (1952 -) – Bagatelles ou Maurice RAVEL (1875 – 1937) – Pavane – pour une infante défunte
– Frédéric CHOPIN (1818 – 1849) – Polonaise Op 61
JEAN-FRANÇOIS HEISSER, piano Chickering 1868
– Frédéric CHOPIN (1818 – 1849) – Deux Polonaises Op 26
– Johann-Sebastian BACH (1685 – 1750) – Prélude en mi bémol mineur
– Frédéric CHOPIN (1818 – 1849) – Deux Polonaises Op 40
– Wolfgang-Amadeus MOZART (1756 – 1791) – Fantaisie en ut mineur, K 475
– Frédéric CHOPIN (1818 – 1849) – Polonaise Op 44
– Claude DEBUSSY (1862 – 1918) – Etude pour les arpèges composés
– Frédéric CHOPIN (1818 – 1849) – Polonaise Op 53
– Philippe MANOURY (1952 -) – Bagatelles ou Maurice RAVEL (1875 – 1937) – Pavane – pour une infante défunte
– Frédéric CHOPIN (1818 – 1849) – Polonaise Op 61
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-25 par