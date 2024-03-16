FESTIVAL PHOTOGRAPHIQUE du FRONTONNAIS Espace Gérard Philipe Fronton, samedi 16 mars 2024.

FESTIVAL PHOTOGRAPHIQUE du FRONTONNAIS Espace Gérard Philipe Fronton
FESTIVAL PHOTOGRAPHIQUE du FRONTONNAIS Expositions Photo 16 et 17 mars Espace Gérard Philipe Entrée Libre
Début : 2024-03-16T10:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-16T18:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-03-17T10:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-17T18:00:00+01:00
Le club Photo de Fronton vous présente son Festival Photographique du Frontonnais du 8 – 17 mars 2024
Pour sa 15è édition le Festival Photographique duFrontonnais vous propose :
Vernissage le 8 mars
2 WE : 9 / 10 et 16 / 17 Mars
3 invités d’honneur
3 lieux d’exposition :
- o Salle Gérard Philipe
- o Château Capdeville
- o Médiathèque
Club Photo de FRONTON