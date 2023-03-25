Festival – O Bal Do Tchètéy (Hohnach) Labaroche Labaroche Catégories d’Évènement: Haut-Rhin

Labaroche

Festival – O Bal Do Tchètéy (Hohnach), 25 mars 2023, Labaroche Labaroche. Festival – O Bal Do Tchètéy (Hohnach) D11.1 Labaroche Haut-Rhin

2023-03-25 18:00:00 – 2023-03-25 20:00:00 Labaroche

Haut-Rhin Labaroche Un conte original écrit et lu en patois welche par les enfants du pays, et mis en musique par des ensembles d’instrumentistes et le groupe des Baladins. Cette animation sera suivie d’un bal folklorique, véritable invitation à la danse pour petits et grands. Venez en famille écouter le récit conté en patois welche par les enfants du pays du Barotche. Labaroche

dernière mise à jour : 2023-02-17 par

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Haut-Rhin, Labaroche Autres Lieu Labaroche Adresse D11.1 Labaroche Haut-Rhin Ville Labaroche Labaroche lieuville Labaroche Departement Haut-Rhin

Labaroche Labaroche Labaroche Haut-Rhin https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/labaroche labaroche/

Festival – O Bal Do Tchètéy (Hohnach) 2023-03-25 was last modified: by Festival – O Bal Do Tchètéy (Hohnach) Labaroche 25 mars 2023 D11.1 Labaroche Haut-Rhin Haut-Rhin Labaroche Labaroche, Haut-Rhin

Labaroche Labaroche Haut-Rhin