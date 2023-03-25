Festival – O Bal Do Tchètéy (Hohnach) Labaroche Labaroche
2023-03-25 18:00:00 – 2023-03-25 20:00:00
Un conte original écrit et lu en patois welche par les enfants du pays, et mis en musique par des ensembles d’instrumentistes et le groupe des Baladins.
Cette animation sera suivie d’un bal folklorique, véritable invitation à la danse pour petits et grands.
Venez en famille écouter le récit conté en patois welche par les enfants du pays du Barotche.
