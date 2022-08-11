Festival Mouezh Ar Gelted – Foire à l’ancienne Pont-Croix Pont-Croix Catégories d’évènement: 29790

Pont-Croix 29790 Défilé, battage à l’ancienne, marché artisanal puis repas et Fest Noz animé par Skolvan. warraok.pontcroix@hotmail.fr +33 7 67 32 69 99 Défilé, battage à l’ancienne, marché artisanal puis repas et Fest Noz animé par Skolvan. Rue Jean Louis le Goff Espace Culturel Louis Bolloré Pont-Croix

