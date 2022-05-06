Festival Milasons – Tanya BRACQ (Chantefables) Plœuc-L’Hermitage Plœuc-L'Hermitage Catégories d’évènement: Côtes-d'Armor

Festival Milasons – Tanya BRACQ (Chantefables)
Plœuc-L'Hermitage
6 mai 2022

Accompagnée de la harpiste Catherine BAUDICHET, de la violoncelliste Anne Hélène DAUCI-GOUDE et de l'illustratrice Ewa BOCHENSKI, la chanteuse lyrique Tanya BRACQ vous invite à venir découvrir un spectacle étonnant, intitulé "Le Grand Blanc", ou Gounod et Mendelssohn s'invitent.

+33 2 96 61 12 25

