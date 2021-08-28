FESTIVAL MI FA SAULNOIS : LES FRÈRES LAPOISSE ET HOT CLUB BOUKRAVIE Aulnois-sur-Seille Aulnois-sur-Seille
Un festival organisé par l’association Des notes et des champs.
Première partie : LES FRÈRES LAPOISSE
Deuxième partie : HOT CLUB DE BOUKRAVIE
Possibilité d’acheter des pass : 3 concerts – 18€ & 5 concerts – 25€
Billetterie à l’Office de Tourisme du Pays du Saulnois, du mardi au dimanche à VIC SUR SEILLE et DIEUZE
