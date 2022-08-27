Festival Les Electros de Quiberon – La Plage Électronique #5 – Saint-Philibert – Copie Saint-Philibert Saint-Philibert
0 Samedi 27 Août Plage de Kernevest⏱ 18h/00h 5 Foodtrucks : Urban Sushi + O’Valide + Short Break + GlobeTrucker + Cara Boss crêpe Soundsystem L-Acoustic by 2VEvent Line Up :LØVØ [Argentine] : https://soundcloud.com/lovo + tba Billetterie : Gratuit
