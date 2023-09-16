FESTIVAL LE PLEIN DE SUPER Paimbœuf, 16 septembre 2023, Paimbœuf .

FESTIVAL LE PLEIN DE SUPER

Quai Sadi Carnot Paimbœuf Loire-Atlantique  
2023-09-16 20:30:00 – 2023-09-16

Paimbœuf
Loire-Atlantique

  La Boite Carré est installée à Paimboeuf !
Cette association, activée par Julie & Yan, présente son Plein de Super à Paimboeuf.

Festival de courts-métrages – sélection internationale
1h – à partir de 6 ans !

 

contact@laboitecarree.org http://www.laboitecarree.org/

