FESTIVAL LE PLEIN DE SUPER Paimbœuf Paimbœuf
Quai Sadi Carnot Paimbœuf Loire-Atlantique
2023-09-16 20:30:00 – 2023-09-16
La Boite Carré est installée à Paimboeuf !
Cette association, activée par Julie & Yan, présente son Plein de Super à Paimboeuf.
Festival de courts-métrages – sélection internationale
1h – à partir de 6 ans !
contact@laboitecarree.org http://www.laboitecarree.org/
