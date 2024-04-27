Festival La Belle Verte La Belle Verte Corneilla-de-Conflent, samedi 27 avril 2024.

Festival La Belle Verte Fête pour petits et grands : Concerts, Spectacles, Animations Samedi 27 avril, 14h00 La Belle Verte

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-04-27T14:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-27T21:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2024-04-27T14:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-27T21:00:00+02:00

A l’occasion des 10 ans de Savoir en Herbe, l’école La Belle Verte fait son festival !

Au programme : concerts , conte, ateliers ludiques, buvette et restauration sauront animer votre après-midi et celle de vos enfants.

Des visites de l’école et de l’atelier de transformation de plantes vous inviteront à découvrir cet environnement où école primaire et production de plantes aromatiques et médicinales se côtoient .

19h30 | Papito Collective (cumbia 2.0)

https://youtu.be/OXBP3pTGiRk?si=BLo2qD0BWFZb-XDH

18h | Blue Phoenix (world – harpe batterie)

https://youtu.be/Xxe2WDXUk7E?si=EQdMInuFV73OYr-h

16h30 | Les P’tites Notes (univers musical enfantin)

https://www.lesptitesnotes.fr/

15h00 | David Laristan (conteur musical)

Toute l’après-midi :

• Jeux géants

• Escape game

• Parcours sensoriel

• Atelier semis

• Cirque

• Ateliers nature

