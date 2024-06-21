Festival Kiwanis Days Salon-de-Provence, vendredi 21 juin 2024.

5 Concerts Gratuits Stands Ballade moto Foodtrucks Village US

La scène du festival Kiwanis Days qui accueillera 5 concerts

Vendredi 21 Juin 2024 The Mullins et Fuzz Top



et le samedi 22 juin 2024 Iris trio à 12h



et en soirée The Shakers & The Rubettes featuring Alan Williams .

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-06-21 18:00:00

fin : 2024-06-22 00:00:00

Place Morgan

Salon-de-Provence 13664 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur drarchimbaud@live.fr

