FESTIVAL JAZZ ORB 2024 Bédarieux, jeudi 27 juin 2024.

FESTIVAL JAZZ ORB 2024 Bédarieux
L’association Jazz’Orb organise son festival annuel: Festival Jazz 2024 en Grand Orb
du 27 au 30 juin
jeudi 27 juin 21h au Bousquet d’Orb SYNCOPATIC ORCHESTRA
vendredi 28 juin 19h La Tuilerie à Bédarieux BANAN’N JUG
vendredi 28 juin 21h30 La Tuilerie à Bédarieux KUNSIT
samedi 29 juin 10h30 Centre ville à Bédarieux CINQ A SETE
samedi 29 juin 19h La Tuilerie à Bédarieux FRENCH JAZZ QUARTET
samedi 29 juin 21h30 La Tuilerie à Bédarieux JEAN PIERRE COMO
dimanche 30 juin 21h Musée de la Cloche et de la Sonnaille à Hérépian BM QUARTET
Réservation au 07 82 48 67 54 .
Bédarieux 34600 Hérault Occitanie
L’événement FESTIVAL JAZZ ORB 2024 Bédarieux a été mis à jour le 2024-04-04 par OT DU GRAND ORB