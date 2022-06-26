Festival International d’Orgue Chaource Chaource
Eur Dimanche 26 juin : CHAOURCE – Festival International d’Orgue à 17h en l’église Saint-Jean-Baptiste. Avec Géraud Guillemot et Jean Prudhomme. Participation libre. Site : http://www.orgue-chaource.fr/
amis-orgue-chaource@orange.fr http://www.orgue-chaource.fr/
