Eur Dimanche 29 août : CHAOURCE – Festival International d’Orgue à 17h en l’église Saint-Jean-Baptiste.
Thierry Mechler orgue, venu du Conservatoire Supérieur de Cologne (Allemagne).
Participation libre. Site : http://www.orgue-chaource.fr/
