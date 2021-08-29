Chaource Chaource Aube, Chaource Festival International d’Orgue Chaource Chaource Catégories d’évènement: Aube

Chaource Aube Chaource Eur Dimanche 29 août : CHAOURCE – Festival International d’Orgue à 17h en l’église Saint-Jean-Baptiste.

Thierry Mechler orgue, venu du Conservatoire Supérieur de Cologne (Allemagne).

