Festival International d’Orgue Chaource, 29 août 2021-29 août 2021, Chaource.

Festival International d’Orgue 2021-08-29 – 2021-08-29
Chaource Aube Chaource

Eur   Dimanche 29 août : CHAOURCE – Festival International d’Orgue à 17h en l’église Saint-Jean-Baptiste.
Thierry Mechler orgue, venu du Conservatoire Supérieur de Cologne (Allemagne).
Participation libre. Site : http://www.orgue-chaource.fr/

http://www.orgue-chaource.fr/

Dimanche 29 août : CHAOURCE – Festival International d’Orgue à 17h en l’église Saint-Jean-Baptiste.
Thierry Mechler orgue, venu du Conservatoire Supérieur de Cologne (Allemagne).
Participation libre. Site : http://www.orgue-chaource.fr/

Géraud Guillemot

dernière mise à jour : 2021-06-10 par Pays d’Othe Armance