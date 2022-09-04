Festival International d’Orgue

Festival International d’Orgue, 4 septembre 2022, . Festival International d’Orgue

2022-09-04 17:00:00 – 2022-09-04 Eur Dimanche 4 septembre : CHAOURCE – Festival International d’Orgue à 17h en l’église Saint-Jean-Baptiste. Avec Susanne Janssen (soprane), Thierry Mechler (orgue). Participation libre. Site : http://www.orgue-chaource.fr/ Dimanche 4 septembre : CHAOURCE – Festival International d’Orgue à 17h en l’église Saint-Jean-Baptiste. Avec Susanne Janssen (soprane), Thierry Mechler (orgue). Participation libre. Site : http://www.orgue-chaource.fr/ dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-24 par

Détails Autres Lieu Adresse lieuville