Aurillac Cantal Aurillac Cantal Chaque année, Aurillac devient la capitale internationale du théâtre de rue. Installations incongrues, machineries à grand spectacle, personnages fantasmagoriques, art du cirque revisité, théâtre et opéra réinventés… Plus de 600 compagnies sur 4 jours ! festival@aurillac.net +33 4 71 43 43 70 http://www.aurillac.net/ Aurillac

