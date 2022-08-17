Festival International de Théâtre de Rue Aurillac Aurillac
2022-08-17 – 2022-08-20
Chaque année, Aurillac devient la capitale internationale du théâtre de rue. Installations incongrues, machineries à grand spectacle, personnages fantasmagoriques, art du cirque revisité, théâtre et opéra réinventés… Plus de 600 compagnies sur 4 jours !
festival@aurillac.net +33 4 71 43 43 70 http://www.aurillac.net/
