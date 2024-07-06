Festival international de guitare Théâtre Francis Planté Orthez
Festival international de guitare Théâtre Francis Planté Orthez, samedi 6 juillet 2024.
En 1ère partie, le lauréat du FIGB 2024 et soirée de gala exceptionnelle avec Yamandu COSTA (Brésil). .
Début : 2024-07-06 19:30:00
fin : 2024-07-06
Théâtre Francis Planté Place St Pierre
Orthez 64300 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine contact@guitaresbearnfestival.com
