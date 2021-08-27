Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule Allier, Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule Festival In Off – Concerts de rock, grunge, hard rock et afrobeat Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule Catégories d’évènement: Allier

Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule

Festival In Off – Concerts de rock, grunge, hard rock et afrobeat Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule, 27 août 2021, Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule. Festival In Off – Concerts de rock, grunge, hard rock et afrobeat 2021-08-27 – 2021-08-27

Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule Allier Jokvs à 20h. Durée 1h30 (Groupe de Rock, grunge, hard rock) – Agenou à 21h30. Durée 1h30 (Groupe de Rock) – Ozengué à 23h. Durée 1h30 (Afrobeat). dernière mise à jour : 2021-08-23 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Allier, Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule Autres Lieu Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule Adresse Ville Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule lieuville 46.30514#3.29303