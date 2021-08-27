Festival In Off – Concerts de rock, grunge, hard rock et afrobeat Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule
Festival In Off – Concerts de rock, grunge, hard rock et afrobeat Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule, 27 août 2021, Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule.
Festival In Off – Concerts de rock, grunge, hard rock et afrobeat 2021-08-27 – 2021-08-27
Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule Allier
Jokvs à 20h. Durée 1h30 (Groupe de Rock, grunge, hard rock) – Agenou à 21h30. Durée 1h30 (Groupe de Rock) – Ozengué à 23h. Durée 1h30 (Afrobeat).
dernière mise à jour : 2021-08-23 par