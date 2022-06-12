Festival Hommage Johnny Hallyday Levet Levet
Festival Hommage Johnny Hallyday Levet, 11 juin 2022, Levet.
Festival Hommage Johnny Hallyday 2022-06-11 – 2022-06-12
Levet Cher Levet
Avec concerts , animations et restaurations sur place . Venez vivre un week-end au rythme de votre idole. Au programme concerts, expositions sur l’idole, karting, activités pour enfants.
Vivez un festival hommage à Johnny Hallyday dans le centre de la France, à Levet tout près de Bourges. Un festival exceptionnel 100% rock.
contact@legrandbanquetfestival.fr +33 6 59 96 87 30 https://legrandbanquetfestival.fr/
© lesfansontducoeur
dernière mise à jour : 2021-10-19 par