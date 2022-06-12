Festival Hommage Johnny Hallyday Levet, 11 juin 2022, Levet.

Festival Hommage Johnny Hallyday 2022-06-11 – 2022-06-12
Levet Cher Levet

  Avec concerts , animations et restaurations sur place . Venez vivre un week-end au rythme de votre idole. Au programme concerts, expositions sur l’idole, karting, activités pour enfants.

Vivez un festival hommage à Johnny Hallyday dans le centre de la France, à Levet tout près de Bourges. Un festival exceptionnel 100% rock.

contact@legrandbanquetfestival.fr +33 6 59 96 87 30 https://legrandbanquetfestival.fr/

Avec concerts , animations et restaurations sur place . Venez vivre un week-end au rythme de votre idole. Au programme concerts, expositions sur l’idole, karting, activités pour enfants.

© lesfansontducoeur

dernière mise à jour : 2021-10-19 par