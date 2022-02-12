Festival Hartzaro Ustaritz Ustaritz
2022-02-12 – 2022-02-12
Ustaritz Pyrénées-Atlantiques
EUR 0 0 20h30, Eglise d’Arrauntz : Concert de l’harmonie La Nehe de Dax avec la participation de Gorka Robles et Uztaritzeko Gaiteroak.
+33 7 69 43 89 67
